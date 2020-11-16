George Roosevelt Gaffney Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. George Gaffney, Jr., 49, of 1245 Glenrobinson Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Mr. Gaffney passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Irene Gaffney, at 80-387-7463, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

