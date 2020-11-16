Menu
George Roosevelt Gaffney Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. George Gaffney, Jr., 49, of 1245 Glenrobinson Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Mr. Gaffney passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Irene Gaffney, at 80-387-7463, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Our Deepest Condolences To The Gaffney Family Be Encouraged
Shirley D Thomas
November 16, 2020
Irene, my sympathy to you and all of George's family. I can still see him in my mind as the well-dressed and courteous young man he was the last time I saw him many years ago. I never forget you or your son, and may God bless him in his journey, and may God also richly bless and keep you, providing comfort strength and love.
Daniel Stevenson
Coworker
November 16, 2020
My condolences and prayers are with you, may God give you strength during this difficult time.
Eartha Felder Coulter
November 16, 2020
Irene, you and your family have our deepest condolences for your loss. Praying for comfort and peace at this difficult time.
John & Janet Fields
November 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. We will keep you and your family in our Prayers. Be encouraged.
Carolyn Collier-Greene
November 16, 2020
My condolences to you and your family..:Keeping the family in Prayer
Lou Jennings-west
November 16, 2020