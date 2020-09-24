George Whiteman 'G.W.' Dukes III ST. MATTHEWS -- George Whiteman "G.W." Dukes III, 72, of St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was the husband of Irene Daniels Dukes. A private memorial service will be held by the family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask. G.W. was born in Orangeburg, to the late George Whiteman Dukes Jr. and the late Genevieve McDaniel. He retired from SLED after working many facets within the organization. Survivors include his wife of 35 years; son, George Whiteman Dukes IV (Leah) of Gilbert; a daughter, Genevieve Stephenson (Steve) of Newnan, Ga.; two stepdaughters, Bonnie Morrison of St. Matthews and Deborah Nunamaker of St. Matthews; four grandchildren, Hannah and Elizabeth Dukes, and Mabel and Emma Stephenson; and a brother, James Donovan Dukes of Charleston. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society , S.C. Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com .