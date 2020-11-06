Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Williams

George Williams

QUEENS, N.Y. --Graveside services for the Rev. Dr. George Williams, of Queens, New York, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Louis C. Williams officiating. Burial will be in church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

A wake service with limited number of family guests only, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

All COVID restrictions will be enforced at all services. Masks are required for entry into the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his brother, the Rev. Joe L. (Earnestine) Williams, 308 Sweet Bay Road, St. Matthews. Masks are required.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.