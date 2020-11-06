George Williams

QUEENS, N.Y. --Graveside services for the Rev. Dr. George Williams, of Queens, New York, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Louis C. Williams officiating. Burial will be in church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

A wake service with limited number of family guests only, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

All COVID restrictions will be enforced at all services. Masks are required for entry into the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his brother, the Rev. Joe L. (Earnestine) Williams, 308 Sweet Bay Road, St. Matthews. Masks are required.