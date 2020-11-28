Menu
Gerald Agic

CORDOVA -- Gerald Agic, 75, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Gerald was born on on April 29, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late Paul Agic and the late Freda Kroen Agic. He was retired from Husqvarna. Mr. Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Palmoneda Tabor Agic of the home; children, Craig Matthew Agic of Cordova, Stephen Gerald Agic (Rebecca) of Cordova, Virginia Patricia McDougal (Christopher) of Cordova; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Rose Agic, Paul Matthew Agic, Dakota Chase McDougal and Raven Nioaka McDougal.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember your family from our days at school. May God bless and keep you.
Rayneta Ballew-Chavis
November 28, 2020
Sorry for your family's loss.prayers
Maxine Ferguson
November 28, 2020