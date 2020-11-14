Gerald O'Neal "G.O." Smoak

CORDOVA -- Gerald O'Neal "G.O." Smoak, 82, of Cordova, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. He was the husband of Peggy Collins Smoak.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Cordova.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and the visitation. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Gerald was born in Cordova, to the late Glen Berry Smoak Sr. and the late Mary Orene Shumaker Smoak. He retired from Southern Bell as a Lineman Technician and also as Past President of the AFLCIO of SC. He also served and retired from the South Carolina National Guard. After retirement, he worked for Hillcrest Golf Course and was an avid golfer. He also was the keeper of the grounds for the Town of Cordova. He was Past Exhalted Ruler and held many other positions in the Order of the Elks. Gerald was a Mason, a Shriner and a member of the Jaycees. He was also a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cordova.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years of the home; daughters, Melody L. Smoak and Peggy Darlene Smoak both of Cordova. In addition to his father and mother, Gerald was predeceased by his brothers, Glen Berry Smoak Jr., Charles F. Smoak and Richard D. Smoak.

Memorials may be made be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039.

