Geraldine Dixon Fridie
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Geraldine Dixon (Pumpkin) Fridie

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine Dixon (Pumpkin) Fridie, 84, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Fridie was the daughter of the late Ben Dixon Sr. and the late Millie Glover Dixon. She entered in eternal rest Friday, March 12.

She was educated in Orangeburg County public schools. At an early age, she joined and became a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Orangeburg and later became a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church of Orangeburg, where she served as a member of the Senior Adult Usher Board.

Mrs. Fridie was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Fridie Sr.; her son, Lewis Fridie Jr.; and her brothers and sisters, Albert Dixon, Jerome Dixon, Charlie Dixon, Willa Dean, Mozelle Pinckney, and Hattie Mae Dixon.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Dr. Willie L. (Betty) Frazier of Augusta, Georgia, Helen D. (Bobby) Moten of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Rose M. (Nathaniel) Zeigler of Orangeburg, Linda G. (James) Banks, Cynthia D. Parks and Darryl L. (Sabrina) Fridie, all of Orangeburg; siblings John Wesley (Barbara) Dixon, Stanford of Connecticut and Ben (Thea) Dixon Jr. of Tucson, Arizona; 16 grandchildren,; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, loving relatives and dear friends.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive limited friends at the home of her daughter, Rose Zeigler, 840 Chitwood St., Orangeburg (803-937-0225), from 4 to 8 p.m. daily and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory. During the visitation, masks are required.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and condolence to the family of Dr Willie Frazer on the passing of your love. Peace be with you.YITB
Audburgh Dee Williams
March 18, 2021
Our condolences are with you all during this difficult time. Trust and lean on God he won´t let you guys fall.
Marshall (Irish) Smith
March 18, 2021
Our condolences to the Fridie family. May God provide you comfort in the days ahead.
Desiree & Myles Lewis
March 18, 2021
To The Fridie family my prayers of comfort and strength to provide the peace you need these days, weeks and months to come. May God Continue To Bless You
Rosalyn Mitchell
March 17, 2021
Our condolences to the Fridie family and may God continue to strengthen you during this difficult time. Mr. & Mrs. McCoy (Rosa) Daniels & girls.
Sharon D Daniels
March 17, 2021
My condolences to the Dixon and Fridie family. Patsy Green-Anderson
Patsy Green-Anderson
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss!!!
Dr. Yvonne G. Johnson
March 16, 2021
May the memory of your love one help you to share all the good times you had together God loves you and I am sure God will take you through Mrs Seawright.
Cynthia Seawright
March 16, 2021
My condolences to the Fridie Family. Pray your strength in the Lord at this most difficult time. To God Be the Glory for all he have done.
Geneva H. Sharrows
March 15, 2021
My sincere sympathy on the loss of your loved one. May God continue to bless and keep you in his care.
Julia Sherman
March 15, 2021
A very special lady, we are so sorry for loss of your mother.
EVERNE Carr
March 15, 2021
The Fridie family, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother, aunt or your sweet Mrs. Fridie. God bless you.
Gwynette Polite
March 14, 2021
My sincere sympathy goes to the Family whom I know so well. God knows best.Sandra B. Salley
Sandra B Salley
March 13, 2021
Our condolences to the family. Mrs. Fridie was such a sweet person. She will be missed. May God provide your family with strength during this time of bereavement.
Jacqueline Gordon
March 13, 2021
Condolences to the Fridie family. May the sweet memories of your mom give you comfort in the days ahead. God bless you all.
Roberta Seegars
March 13, 2021
