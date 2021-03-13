Geraldine Dixon (Pumpkin) Fridie

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine Dixon (Pumpkin) Fridie, 84, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Fridie was the daughter of the late Ben Dixon Sr. and the late Millie Glover Dixon. She entered in eternal rest Friday, March 12.

She was educated in Orangeburg County public schools. At an early age, she joined and became a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Orangeburg and later became a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church of Orangeburg, where she served as a member of the Senior Adult Usher Board.

Mrs. Fridie was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Fridie Sr.; her son, Lewis Fridie Jr.; and her brothers and sisters, Albert Dixon, Jerome Dixon, Charlie Dixon, Willa Dean, Mozelle Pinckney, and Hattie Mae Dixon.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Dr. Willie L. (Betty) Frazier of Augusta, Georgia, Helen D. (Bobby) Moten of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Rose M. (Nathaniel) Zeigler of Orangeburg, Linda G. (James) Banks, Cynthia D. Parks and Darryl L. (Sabrina) Fridie, all of Orangeburg; siblings John Wesley (Barbara) Dixon, Stanford of Connecticut and Ben (Thea) Dixon Jr. of Tucson, Arizona; 16 grandchildren,; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, loving relatives and dear friends.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive limited friends at the home of her daughter, Rose Zeigler, 840 Chitwood St., Orangeburg (803-937-0225), from 4 to 8 p.m. daily and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory. During the visitation, masks are required.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.