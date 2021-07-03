Menu
Gerry Jerome Zeigler
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Gerry Jerome Zeigler

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Gerry Jerome Zeigler, 55, of 796 Antioch Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road., Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence between the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. daily; visitors will be required to wear masks. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
2857 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC
Jul
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Granger Baptist Church
280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
You are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult times may God strengthen the family.
Mary (ruthie) Allen
Family
July 9, 2021
Extending sincere condolences to our sister, Dorothy, on the loss of your son, Jerry Jerome Zeigler.
Your "James Zeigler" Siblings
July 8, 2021
Don't believe this is real but God never make a mistake sleep on cousin til we meet on the other side
Kevin stroman
July 8, 2021
Sending my condolences to the Ziegler and Stewart families
Alphonso Crosby
July 7, 2021
It saddens me to hear about Gerry’s passing. My prayers are with the family. May God bless each of you and keep you close. Heaven has gain another angel.
Vera Littles
Friend
July 5, 2021
I can´t believe that I am having to do this. My dear cousin I love and miss you. But you will always live in our hearts. R. I.P Heaven has gained another angel
Tabatha Abraham
Family
July 4, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers to you and your family,so sorry for ur loss!!
Mary Johnson McFadden
July 4, 2021
Rest in peace driver. From one Indian River orange juice hauler to another. May God bless your soul
Leon T. Davis
Friend
July 4, 2021
To the family,I´ve known Gerry for many years,I´m so sorry for your loss,My condolences to you all,Praying for strength for you all during this difficult time.
Martha Goodwin
Family
July 3, 2021
