Gertha M. McFadden

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Gertha M. McFadden, 96, of 1627 Willow Creek Drive, Columbia, and formerly of 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving guests on Monday and Tuesday, April 4-5, at 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.