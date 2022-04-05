Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertha M. McFadden
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 5 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Send Flowers

Gertha M. McFadden

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Gertha M. McFadden, 96, of 1627 Willow Creek Drive, formerly of 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. McFadden passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., service will be held at 6 p.m.

The family will be receiving guests Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5, at the residence of 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, SC
Apr
5
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.