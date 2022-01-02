Gertrude Elizabeth "Lib" Foreman Sims

ORANGEBURG -- Gertrude Elizabeth "Lib" Foreman Sims, passed away Dec. 26, 2021. Lib was the wife of the late Dr. Jack L. Sims.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.

Lib was born on Oct. 6, 1919, to Simkins and Gertrude Baker Foreman in Jackson. She was 102 years old and had enjoyed great health until recently. She was a long-time resident of Orangeburg. Lib was a proud graduate of Winthrop College (1939) having finished in three years, and later taught English and served as the high school librarian in Neeses. She had the opportunity to return to Winthrop for many reunions and in 2019 she was recognized as the only graduate on record to return for her 80th reunion. The students were amazed and inspired at this accomplishment and waited in line to have a picture taken with her.

In 1942 she married Dr. Jack Sims, a widower with two young sons, Jack and Irvin. Later a daughter, Betty Nelle, and son, Ron, completed their family. During this time, she gives credit to three people for their help in her household and office: Carrie Boyleston, who loved her children like a "Granny", Felicia Dash, the best cook in town, and Margaret Hughes Wiles, office secretary and friend. Lib valued the work her husband did as a Chiropractor and always promoted Chiropractic Health Care and helped others understand the value of it. She had, of course, always enjoyed the benefits of it during her long life. She was trained to read X-rays and for many years helped as the office manager at the Jack L. Sims Chiropractor Office on Doyle Street. In 1957, she was named the Chiropractic Auxiliary Woman of the Year. As a faithful member of St. Paul's Methodist Church for 78 years, she enjoyed growing spiritually with her church family in Bible studies, Sunday school class and monthly circle. She rarely missed a Sunday for worship and especially enjoyed being creative with the icebreakers and programs for the JOY Club. She loved being asked, even in her late 90s, to give the devotional for her Sunday School class.

Lib was active in the community and spent many years as a Girl Scout leader. She also held positions on the State Girl Scout Low Country Council in Charleston. She along with Lib Sheriff and Lib Bowman enjoyed leading a Troop of girls through their high school years. In 1964 they chartered a bus and took the Girl Scout Troop to the New York City World's Fair. Many of her former Scout members attended Lib's 100th Birthday Party and reminisced about those formative years. Lib pursued numerous interests. Reading was important to her. She kept her library card in constant use. She had the most interesting devotional books and she read from two or three of them every night along with her Bible. She was always on the search for nativity scenes and angels to add to her extensive collections. She loved taking pictures and documenting her travels and her friends' activities in scrapbooks and photo albums. When she was in her 90s she found a dilapidated house and decided to renovate it. It took almost a year, but with the help of two expert carpenters it was a show place when she finished. Family was always important to her. She and granddaughter Mary Sims used to laugh about how many habits and mannerisms she had passed down to the younger generations. She especially loved her time with her great-grandchildren and was so happy to have one of them share her name.

A special thank you to these dear friends who were very helpful to her especially in her recent years: David Farr for his attention to many needs; Jerry Harley and Pearlie Hall, Wanda Washington, Keisha Glover, Julie Solano for their love and care; to Eileen Fogel for her daily phone calls to check on her. Thanks as well to the Edisto Home Care and Hospice (Mandy's Team was incredibly caring and helpful); to WildeWood Downs Rehab and Long-term Care for loving her so well those last weeks; to Joy Thompson and family, to Iva Strock, Carol Helten, and the King Daughter's Home for their special friendship and attention, and to her St. Paul's Methodist Church family where she loved serving the Lord with them. The family is also grateful to her many friends who met together at Hardees and to Tara's team of employees who gave her so much attention and even surprised Lib with a plaque over her special table for her 100th birthday.

Lib was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Jack L. Sims Jr., and stepsons Jack L. Sims lll and Irvin S. Sims.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Nelle Sims Pressly (John), and son, Ronald Foreman Sims (Dona); grandchildren, John Lowry (Jack) Pressly (Carrie), and Mary Sims Pressly Costigan (Thomas); great-grandchildren: Ford Costigan, Pressly Costigan, Macy Elizabeth Costigan, Tinsley Sims Pressly. Also surviving are stepdaughter-in-law, Bobbie Paulling Sims (Jack); former daughter-in-law, Ellen Westmoreland (Larry); step-grandchildren, Jay Sims (Sylvia), Kay Sims Minson (Julian), Ray Sims (Lori), Shay Sims (Cynthia), Jeffrey Westmoreland, Cynthia Bell and 11 step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

