Girdine S. Legree
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Girdine S. Legree

DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mrs. Girdine S. Legree, 105, of 5104 Voorhees Road, Denmark, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Larry Nelson is officiating.

Mrs. Legree was born Sept. 15, 1915. She passed away on Sunday, March 21, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Family and friends may express their condolences to her daughter, Margaret Smith, at 803-793-5567, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Girdine S. Legree.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost and praying your strength in the lord
Mary moody
March 30, 2021
Margaret Smith & Legree Family, My deepest sympathy and prayers are with you in the loss of your Sister and beloved Mother. May God"s grace and mercy give you strength, peace and comfort during this difficult time. Lovingly Submitted, Wolfe & Walters Family
Ida Wolfe Walters & Family
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolence to The Legree Family sorry for your loss. Mae Frances
Mary Moody LAS CRUCES, New Mexico
March 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.
Julia Sherman
March 24, 2021
Our deepest condolences the late Mrs. Hester Bookhardt family
Vivian Elaine Bookhardt Johnson
March 22, 2021
