Girtie Mae Jackson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Girtie Mae Jackson

CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Girtie Mae Jackson, 83, of 406 Second St., Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Larry Nelson is officiating.

Mrs. Jackson was born Sept. 18, 1937. She passed away on Thursday, March 18, at the Springdale Nursing Center in Camden.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Samuel Simmons, 202 Rio Drive, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God Bless The Jackson Family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Moody LAS CRUCES, New Mexico
March 25, 2021
