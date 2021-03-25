Girtie Mae Jackson

CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Girtie Mae Jackson, 83, of 406 Second St., Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Larry Nelson is officiating.

Mrs. Jackson was born Sept. 18, 1937. She passed away on Thursday, March 18, at the Springdale Nursing Center in Camden.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Samuel Simmons, 202 Rio Drive, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

