Gloria Dean Jennings
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Gloria Dean Jennings

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Gloria Dean Jennings, 62, of 231 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Life In The Word Cemetery Orangeburg.

Mrs. Jennings died Friday, Jan. 7.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to her husband children grandchildren brother and sisters and other family members
Linda Frederick
Friend
January 13, 2022
My deepest condolences to your family and prayers during this difficult time. May God strengthen the family.
Gloria Frazier
January 13, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and the Life in the Word Family today and always. Much love and prayers.
Evangelist M. Frances Jones
Friend
January 12, 2022
So very sorry for your lost we praying for the family. Be encourage God is able to give you strength and carry you through during this time. Rejoice in knowing she´s with our lord and savior in heaven where there´s love joy and peace in the holyghost . Eternal life forever with our father lord and savior.
Evanglist Debra Wardlaw
Family
January 11, 2022
