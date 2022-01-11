Gloria Dean Jennings

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Gloria Dean Jennings, 62, of 231 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Life In The Word Cemetery Orangeburg.

Mrs. Jennings died Friday, Jan. 7.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.