Gloria Mae Smith

EHRHARDT -- Mrs. Gloria Mae Smith, 81, of Ehrhardt, passed away peacefully, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Carter's Ford Baptist Church, 6507 Lodge Highway Lodge, with Dr. Robert Craven and the Rev. Mike Reid officiating.

Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

A daughter of the late James Samuel Martin Sr. and the late Willie Mae Walling Martin Bowers, she was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Colleton County. She was a beloved mother, who devoted herself to raising her three children after the death of her husband, James Giles Smith, in 1972.

A longtime member of Carter's Ford Baptist Church, her greatest love and priority in life was her family. She devoted herself to the need of her children whom she adored.

She enjoyed attending church, gardening, cooking, canning vegetables, and riding her golf cart.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Smith (Randal) Merkey Sr.; two sons, Ronnie (Amy) Smith and Roger (Teresa) Smith; five grandchildren, J. Austin Smith (Jimmy) Munoz, Haley Smith (Skylar Koon), Randal (Rebecca) Merkey Jr., Brice Smith, Nathan Merkey (Alexis Johnson) and three great-grandchildren, Tinsley Koon, Cameron Koon, and Harley Munoz Martin, and baby Merkey due in December; one sister, June (Jack) Long; and a number of nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by two brothers, Samuel Martin and Ned Martin; five sisters Betty Ann Martin, Doris Fralix, Rosa Lee Fowler, Jeanie Priester and Sandra Cook.

The family would like to especially thank caregivers, Lisa Merkey, Teresa Smith, Mickey Ryan, and the Rev. Bob Craven and wife Beth along with Grove Park Hospice and nurse Vickie Osborne for the love, care and compassion shown to Mrs. Gloria and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carter's Ford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1, Lodge, SC 29082.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.