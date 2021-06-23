Menu
Golda Trotman-Singh
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Golda Trotman-Singh

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Golda Trotman-Singh, 81, of Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of service, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee. Pastor Pamela M. Jacobs is officiating

Mrs. Trotman-Singh passed away on Thursday, June 3, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
