Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gregory Brooks Lee

Gregory Brooks Lee

ORANGEBURG – The funeral service for Gregory Brooks Lee, 52, of 1228 Norway Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bushy Pond Church, Norway.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Sunday, Nov. 22, at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.