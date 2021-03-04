Menu
Gregory Paul
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Gregory Paul

Funeral services for Mr. Gregory Paul, 37, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Paul was born Jan. 14, 1984, in Orangeburg. He passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his mother, Carol Paul, 3159 Hill St., Orangeburg, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2021.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
I´m so sorry for the loss or Mr Greg. I so enjoyed knowing him and will keep You in my prayers
Miriam
March 7, 2021
