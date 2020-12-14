Menu
Gregory Wearing Sr.
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Gregory Wearing Sr.

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Deacon Gregory Wearing Sr. of 209 Empire Lane will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Island Cemetery, Santee. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact Ryan Wearing at 803-378-0596.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected]

Friends may call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened by the passing of Deacon Wearing. He was a very pleasant Man to be around. My condolences to the Wearing and RHBC families. May God grant you the fortitude to bear the loss.
willy and Mary Ohue
December 17, 2020
Our condolences go out to Annette Wearing & Family in the loss of their brother. May the lord strengthen you in your time of bereavement
Richard & Gloria Martino
December 17, 2020
My condolences are with the family. May God comfort and strengthen you all during these difficult times. Greg will be solely missed. A Gentle Giant with a Caring Spirit.
Mildred Oliver Casey
Classmate
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the Wearing family.
Patricia Johnson
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss y'all are in my prayers
Cynthia Davis
December 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Deacon Wearing was one our biggest supporters with the Congress and Association Youth Departments. Sending prayers to his family and the Red Hill Baptist Church Family!We will miss you Deacon Wearing.
Takillya Brown
December 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosa Jenkins
Friend
December 16, 2020
Condolences to Greg's family. Greg was high school classmates of me and my husband. We both knew him to be a kind and helpful person. We have not seen him for many years but still remember his caring spirit.
Richardine and Ricky Myers
Classmate
December 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Wearing family. Praying that the Lord strengthen and keep you during this difficult time.
Estell Jamison-Smalls
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
Takeyelia Fogle
December 15, 2020
Our prayers are with the family and may God give you peace. May the precious memories that you have of Greg comfort you through the days ahead.

Paul and Catherine Johnson
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sending condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss
Carolyn foust
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
My condolences to family during there time of sorrow
Mildred Sellers Ravenell
Classmate
December 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Clara Jacques
Classmate
December 15, 2020
My Prayers and Thoughts are with The Family and Friends at this Time. The Joy of the Lord is Our Strength and in him will I will trust for Everything..
Elaine Davis
Family
December 14, 2020
I’m sorry to hear about the passing of brother Wearing. It was a pleasure teaching his sons Travis and Lauree. Brother Wearing was a concern parent at Holly Hill-Roberts.
Kent Young
December 14, 2020
