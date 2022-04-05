Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Guy Morton Rich
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Guy Morton Rich

NEESES -- Guy Morton Rich, 101, of Neeses, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving daughters.

Guy leaves behind two daughters, Judy (Skip) Reynolds, and Sandy Melton; five grandchildren, Dionne (Ken) Adams, Wayne (Charity) Jackson, Lizanne (Rick) Beach, David (Robin) Jackson and Mitch (Nicole) Melton; 14 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Hopewell Southern Methodist Church, 311 Kurt Poole Rd, Neeses. Dr. John Hucks will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, prior to the graveside service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mr. Rich's granddaughters and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.