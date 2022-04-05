Guy Morton Rich

NEESES -- Guy Morton Rich, 101, of Neeses, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving daughters.

Guy leaves behind two daughters, Judy (Skip) Reynolds, and Sandy Melton; five grandchildren, Dionne (Ken) Adams, Wayne (Charity) Jackson, Lizanne (Rick) Beach, David (Robin) Jackson and Mitch (Nicole) Melton; 14 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Hopewell Southern Methodist Church, 311 Kurt Poole Rd, Neeses. Dr. John Hucks will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, prior to the graveside service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mr. Rich's granddaughters and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

