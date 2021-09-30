Menu
Gwynette "Gwyn" Jones
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Gwynette 'Gwyn' Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Gwynette "Gwyn" Jones, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Brian Self will be officiating.

"Gwyn" was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Norman H. Jones and the late Miriam Lucille Summers Jones. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. "Gwyn" was retired from Georgia Power Company after over 35 years of service. She was a selfless person who thought of everyone before herself. She was predeceased by a nephew, Douglas Soles.

Survivors include her twin sister, Lynnette Wood of Orangeburg; sister, Cathy Kennerly (Johnny) of Orangeburg; brother, Michael Jones (Manon) of Georgia; nephews, Rob Wood (Dannielle), Clint Soles (Eleni) and Johnathan Jones; nieces, Celeste Zeigler (Stacy), Jennifer Jones (Mahmoud) and Sabrina Lee (Chad); and a number of great-nephews and great-nieces.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or to United Way of the Midlands, 1818 Blanding St., Columbia, SC 29201.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC
