Gwynette 'Gwyn' Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Gwynette "Gwyn" Jones, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Brian Self will be officiating.

"Gwyn" was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Norman H. Jones and the late Miriam Lucille Summers Jones. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. "Gwyn" was retired from Georgia Power Company after over 35 years of service. She was a selfless person who thought of everyone before herself. She was predeceased by a nephew, Douglas Soles.

Survivors include her twin sister, Lynnette Wood of Orangeburg; sister, Cathy Kennerly (Johnny) of Orangeburg; brother, Michael Jones (Manon) of Georgia; nephews, Rob Wood (Dannielle), Clint Soles (Eleni) and Johnathan Jones; nieces, Celeste Zeigler (Stacy), Jennifer Jones (Mahmoud) and Sabrina Lee (Chad); and a number of great-nephews and great-nieces.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or to United Way of the Midlands, 1818 Blanding St., Columbia, SC 29201.

