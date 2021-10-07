Menu
H.J. "Jerome" Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

H.J. 'Jerome' Williams

GREEN SEA -- H.J. "Jerome" Williams, 82, of Green Sea, and formerly of Bamberg, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2021, at McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
the chapel
SC
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery
Bamberg, SC
Carroll Mortuary
I am so sorry for your loss. HJ was a very good, kind man. We all loved him at Walmart 5923. He will be missed.
Janet Crum
Work
October 8, 2021
