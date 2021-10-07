H.J. 'Jerome' Williams

GREEN SEA -- H.J. "Jerome" Williams, 82, of Green Sea, and formerly of Bamberg, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2021, at McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.