Harold 'Jordan' Crosby

ORANGEBURG -- Harold "Jordan" Crosby, 21, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jordan was born on Dec. 19, 1999, to Shawn Nelson and was raised by his mother and his grandparents, George and Robin Bishop, along with his beloved sister, Gracyn.

Jordan is survived by his mother, Shawn; grandparents, George and Robin Bishop; GG Grandmother Sue Magee, Amy Bishop; brother, Austin Smoak; and sisters, Gracyn Bishop, Chloe and Kyleigh Smoak, Danielle Smoak, Toby and Kristina Smoak, Helen Zombro; special friends, Seth Mitchell, Frank, Justin and Sheldon; and numerous other relatives.

Jordan was a 2018 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and was previously employed by Greenlawn.

Jordan loved the outdoors and enjoyed river rafting, riding dirt bikes, fishing and especially spending time with family. He and his grandfather, George, had a special bond, as Jordan was the son he never had. What blessings Jordan and George brought to each other.

Our Jordan was a "Big Teddy Bear," quiet and unassuming, who dearly loved his family and friends and was a true joy to know. His beautiful smile endeared everyone to him, and he was the most loving, kind and gentle soul. He will be deeply missed. Rest well, sweet Jordan, we love you and we know that you will be watching over us until we meet again.

A celebration of Jordan's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, in Senate's End, 300 Senate St., Columbia. Please join us in remembering our sweet "Jordy." We will be practicing social distancing guidelines and masks are required.