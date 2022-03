I have known of Mr. Hutto since 1969 when I entered college in Atlanta. I saw by his house and was given a ham sandwich. Good food for college days. I saw his work ethics and practices that enabled his family to live on the same street as Gladys Knight. Being from S.C. too, I was inspired to achieve and put into practice some good works. Harry helped many children including my son, Clarence, to create good work ethics and to understand life. I am grateful and he was told as well. Four decades later, I was employed as a Science Specialist at Denmark-Olar Middle and met his nephew, Spud Hutto. Being new to the town, I sought to make bonds and mentioning Harry's name helped with me connecting to staff and his nephew alike. After completing my assignment there, I moved to Columbia with the same mission at hand. By divine order, I worked with Dr. Washington at Alcorn Middle and through our talks, I found out she is Harry's sister. We worked with the children successfully in the science lab and her classroom as well. I share these few snippets to help show that the people who you meet years earlier circle throughout your life and together, we help one another's children and to build God's Kingdom. Thanks, Harry.

Dr. Lemuel Patterson Other September 13, 2021