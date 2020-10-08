Harry LeGrande Fender

ST. GEORGE -- Harry LeGrande Fender, 83, of St. George, widower of Carol Easterlin Fender and Ann Collier Fender, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Veterans Victory House Nursing Home.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Magnolia Cemetery, with the Reverends Rawls Mitchell and Brian Preveaux officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

LeGrande was born on April 25, 1937, in Ridgeville, a son of the late George Edgar Fender Sr. and Nettie Lee Bailey Fender. He was a 1955 graduate of St. George High School and former owner and operator of Legrande Fender Inc. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1955-1959 as an airmen 1st class three stripes in Panama Aulbrook Air Force Base. He was a crypto operator and handled all classified messages. LeGrande was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, trustee and choir member, and a former member of Indian Field United Methodist Church. He was a Dorchester County volunteer fireman for 40 years and the assistant fire chief for St. George for a number of years. He was a member of the Lions Club and Businessmen's Club.

He served on the board of directors for the S.C. Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association, was a member of S.C. Oil Jobber's Association, served on the advisory board of Farmers & Merchants Bank in St. George and the board of visitors at Baptist College. LeGrande loved playing tennis, golf, driving his Corvette, and visiting and helping his friends during illnesses and difficult times. He was predeceased by his great-grandson, Porter Magill McAlhany; and siblings, George E. Fender Jr., Judy Lococo and Millie Elkins.

Surviving are his son, Blaine (Penny) Fender of St. George; two daughters, Kelli (Sammie) Murray of Branchville and Candace (Dean) Ilderton of St. George; grandchildren, KaAnn (BJ) Westerby, Caroline (Will Priester) Murray, Katie (Bryan) Eadon, Bailey (Thomas) McAlhany, Grande (Chelsea Wimberly) Fender, Madelyn Fender, Carlton (Emily) Smith, Anna Carol Smith, Sara (Thomas) Wilkinson, Daniel Ilderton and Haedyn Ilderton; great-grandchildren, Davyn, Millie and Hyott Eadon, Lillian McAlhany, Oliver Wilkinson and a Smith baby on the way.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 566, St. George, SC 29477.