Harry Lee Pitts
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Harry Lee Pitts

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Harry Lee Pitts, 70, of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of the Lone Star community, will be held on Saturday 11 a.m. at Haynes Chapel AME Church, Lone Star with the Rev. James Peeples Sr. officiating.

Viewing will be held Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Survivors include his sisters, Vivian (McArthur) Bodrick and Rosetta "Beck" Pitts Doles of the Lone Star community.

Masks are required for the funeral home and the services.

There is no visitation at the residence. Condolences maybe expressed to his sister, Rosetta Pitts Doles, 27 Friendly Lane Cameron, SC 29030 and the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2021.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
Dear Vivian & Rosetta; I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your dear brother. My heart aches with y´all. Just know that my thoughts and prayers are sent to help ease the pain. Remember the times of laughter as you go through these difficult days. I´m praying GOD´s strength for y´all now and afterwards. Sharing your loss... Adrena ESAW Jackson
Adrena ESAW Jackson
Friend
June 18, 2021
May God Bless the Pitt's Family in this time of sorrow. Lean on Him. He will not let you fall.
Lois Moss Frazier
School
June 16, 2021
To My Family, Rebecca n Vivian . Sonny will truly be miss by Family Andre n Danielle, I have fond Memories visiting your home.as a youth. Sonny you were Debonair, in how you carry your self. Sleep in Paradise. I will never forget you . My sincere Sympathy to the Family . I will continue o Pray for your Strength.
Delores Shivers
Family
June 15, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss My condolences to Pitts Family Mary Moody Las Cruces, NM
Mary Moody
School
June 14, 2021
To Vivian & Rosetta(Beck), we are so sorry for your loss. Harry Lee( Sonny) was a beautiful person inside & outside, always friendly & kind. To our Family we love you. Dorothy Fowler Marley, Margaret Fowler Friday , & Jessie Fowler Robin.
Dorothy Fowler Marley
June 12, 2021
We offer our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May Harry's soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father. We pray for peace and comfort for you and your loved ones at this difficult time and offer our condolences to you all. His gentle soul will always be in our hearts. May he rest in peace. St. John High School, Class of 1968
Class of 1968
School
June 12, 2021
To my dear friend Beck and family, my sincere condolences on the passing of your brother Harry ( Sonny) , may he rest in Peace, he will dearly be missed, take your rest Sonny, love you, Barbara
Barbara Cleckley
Family
June 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Pitts family. Harry (Sonny), will truly be missed
JoAnn McFadden
June 11, 2021
With my deepest sympathy! May you find peace in know God!
Mary Cheeseboro Graham
School
June 11, 2021
Beck, my sincere condolences to you and the family, Sonny as I known him and loved him was a man that carried himself with Dignity, Grace and Confidence. Sonny, take your rest, you will be missed dearly
Barbara Cleckley
Family
June 11, 2021
