Harry 'Lynn' Rutland

ORANGEBURG -- Harry "Lynn" Rutland, 71, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 594 Calvary Church Road, Neeses.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Zach Brewington, Tyler Rutland and Chris Rutland.

Mr. Lynn was born on Oct. 28, 1949, in Orangeburg, the son of the late A.V. Rutland and the late Mary Kinsey Rutland. He enjoyed being outside sitting in his swing, going to the mountains and being with his family. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Richard Rutland.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Linda A. Rutland; children, Mark Rutland (Stacey), Kimberly R. Brewington (Zach); grandchildren, Tyler Rutland, Taylor Brewington; brothers, Raymond Rutland (Barbara), Billy Rutland (Margaret), Arthur Rutland; sister, Tammy Steele (Paul); his fur baby, Cotton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.