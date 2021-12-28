Hazel Antley Kittrell

ORANGEBURG -- Hazel Antley Kittrell, 94, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully at The Legacy Assisted Living Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman and the Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Mrs. Kittrell was born Oct. 3, 1927, in the Canaan community. She was the daughter of the late Willie Abraham Antley and the late Pearle Blitchington Antley. She graduated from Cope High School and married Harold Ellis Kittrell in 1946. They were married for 51 years until his death in 1997. Mrs. Kittrell was the owner and operator of Hazel's Beauty Shop for 35 years and the family is one of the owners of Dukes Barbeque on Whitman Street. She was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, where she attended the Adult Sunday School Class and was the recipient of "Mother of the Year." Mrs. Kittrell was actively involved with the youth group and benevolence committee for years. She was "Mema" to not only her grandchildren but to many in the community. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harold Ellis Kittrell; siblings, James Antley, Marvin Antley, Mena McAlhaney, Jack and Minnie Lee Antley; and a granddaughter, Casey Jordan Kittrell.

Survivors include her children, Donnie (Gina) Kittrell, Donna (Kenneth) Boyd, Harold "Tony" (Amy) Kittrell; grandchildren, Barrett (Maegan) Kittrell, Camden (Bretta) Kittrell, Jared (Elaine) Boyd, Alexander (Johane') Boyd, Benjamin (Emma) Boyd, Alana Boyd, Courtney (Joshua) May, Clayton Kittrell, Gabe Fort, Maddey Fort and Saylor Kittrell; great-grandchildren, Claire Kittrell, Camden Kittrell, Laney Kittrell, Cole Kittrell, Charlee Fort, Denver Boyd, Micah May, Willoughby Boyd and Maelyn Hazel Kittrell; brothers-in-law, R.H. McAlhaney and Carl Adicks; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.