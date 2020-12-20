Helen Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Johnson, 77, of 733 Berry St,, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sandy Run Cemetery

Mrs. Johnson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

