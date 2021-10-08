Menu
Helen Preston
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Helen Preston

ST. MATTHEWS -- Helen Preston, 73, of 74 Deer Meadow Lane, died Oct. 5, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, Creston. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2021.
Glover's Funeral Home
Joyce, sorry to hear of your loss, you and your family are in my prayers.
Judith Thompson Cleckley
October 15, 2021
