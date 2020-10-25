Menu
Helen Richardson Wilsford

ORANGEBURG -- Helen Richardson Wilsford, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Helen was the wife of James A. "Jim" Wilsford. They were married for over 65 years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All visitors must wear a mask.

Helen was born in Nashville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Carlie Hansford Richardson and Lucretia Wadell Richardson. She was a teacher and administrator with the Orangeburg School District Five and at the Calhoun-Orangeburg Vocational Education Center. Helen earned a Master in Arts at South Carolina State University. She was a member and Bible Class teacher at Orangeburg Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband; sons, David Wilsford and Philip D. Wilsford; sister, Cathy R. Brown; grandchildren, Caroline and Christopher Wilsford; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy S. Wilsford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orangeburg Church of Christ, 2855 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
