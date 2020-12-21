Helen Bowers Smoak

ORANGEBURG -- Helen Bowers Smoak, 103, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Helen was the wife of the late Langdon Leslie Smoak Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed. All visitors should be wearing a mask.

Helen was born in Varnville, a daughter of the late John Benjamin Bowers and Clara Idelle Horton Bowers. She was a 1941 graduate of the Orangeburg Nursing School. She was a Registered Nurse with Dr. Lawrence P. Thackston in the 1940s and Dr. James Gressette from 1955 until his retirement. She later retired from The Methodist Oaks Infirmary. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her son, Francis Lang Smoak (Gayle Johnette); grandchildren, DeAnn Maree Smoak, Elizabeth Rhett Mata (Damian), Helen Leslie Harley (Allen); great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Elizabeth Black, Katrina Evangeline Reed, Lilyana Sybelle Harley; sisiter, Myrtis Byrd; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

