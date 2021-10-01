Menu
Henry Lee "Pete" Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Henry Lee 'Pete' Allen

BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Henry Lee "Pete" Allen, 73, of Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Union Chapel Baptist Church, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Barbara Mavins is officiating.

Mr. Allen passed away Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct, 1.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Oct
1
Interment
church cemetery
SC
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Union Chapel Baptist Church
Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
