Henry Oliver Dukes Sr.

ORANGEBURG - Mr. Henry Oliver Dukes Sr., age 92, entered into rest on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home in Orangeburg.

Born in Cattle Creek on March 25, 1928, he was a son of the late Charlie and Olivia Metts Dukes. Mr. Dukes served our country honorably in the U.S. Army, which he joined on March 25, 1947. Over the course of 22 years, he served around the globe including Korea and Vietnam, retiring from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class in 1969. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), United Nations Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), and the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany-Japan). He owned and operated Dukes Electrical in Orangeburg. Henry was an accomplished penmaker and enjoyed turning wood into beautiful pieces of art. He will always be remembered as a true Southern gentleman who loved his family and his community, always willing to give to his fellowman and help in any way that he could.

Surviving are his daughter, Wanda Padgett (Ricky) of Rowesville, and his son, Henry Dukes Jr. (Stephanie) of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Ricky Padgett (Angie), Rachael Padgett, Megan McCormick (Michael), Lance Dukes (Shantelle), Marshall Dukes, Alexandria Batton (Brent), and Dylan Dukes; 10 great-grandchildren, Lexus Dukes, Rayna Hill, Riley Padgett, Olivia Hill, Kasen Padgett, twins, Rory and Ryver Qualls, Sabra McCormick, Ellie Dukes, and Amelia McCormick. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Sinclair Dukes, whom he married on Sept. 7, 1956; brothers Lewis, C.W., Irvin, and David Dukes, and sisters Louella Beasley, Vernon Farmer, and Anna Metta Bair.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, P.O. Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, March 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, with Reverend Ryan Tucker officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons Lance Dukes, Ricky Padgett Jr., Marshall Dukes, Dylan Dukes, and Michael McCormick. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren and the Agape Sunday school class. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Burial with full Military Honors will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, at 2 p.m. for family and close friends. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and facial masks will be required.