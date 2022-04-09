Henry Lewis Harrell Jr.

FLORENCE, Ky. -- Henry Lewis Harrell Jr., known to family and friends as "Skip," passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022.

He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to his late parents, Henry Lewis Harrell Sr. and Myrtle Gaylord Harrell. Skip is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 60 years, Yolanda Grant Harrell; his son, Michael Harrell; and his brother, Larry Harrell.

His memory will forever cherished by his daughter, Julie Harrell Impellitteri; his son-in-law, Chris Impellitteri; and his grandchildren, Anna and Joseph Impellitteri, all of Hebron, Kentucky. Skip was a graduate of Old Dominion University, graduating with a degree in business. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Skip enjoyed a thirty-year career with AC Neilson Marketing Research Company, where he worked as Vice President for most of his time there. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed traveling with his wife. Skip and his wife lived in a retirement community in Orangeburg, South Carolina, for twelve years until his wife's passing in 2018. He then relocated to Northern Kentucky to be near his daughter, Julie, and her family.

Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family.

At Skip's request, there will be no formal services. Friends are invited to share memories and online condolences with the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.