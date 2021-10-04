Henry Timrod "Rod" Stroman Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Henry Timrod "Rod" Stroman Jr., 76, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Stroman was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Henry Timrod Stroman Sr. and the late Carolyn Jones Stroman. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He graduated Orangeburg High School and attended Wofford College, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Mr. Stroman was a pilot with Eastern Airlines for over 27 years, with Kiwi Airlines from 1991-1999 and a flight simulator certifier with Delta Airlines until he retired. He was a member of the Orangeburg County Fair Board, and a former member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a very active member of Mid-Carolina Gun Club. He was inducted into the S.C. Hall of Fame of Skeet Shooters. Mr. Stroman was an avid golfer, and enjoyed being a fishing guide in Santee. He truly loved the outdoors.

Survivors include his long-time companion, Pamela Myers Canaday of the home; nephews, Robert Stroman, Jeffrey Stroman; and he enjoyed partaking regularly in "animated conversations" and adventures with his friend, Tom Green.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church at 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.