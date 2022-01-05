Menu
Herbert R. Corbitt
FUNERAL HOME
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC

Herbert R. Corbitt

GREENWOOD -- Herbert R. Corbitt, 91, widower of Venice Lollis "Billie" Corbitt, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born Jan. 2, 1930, in Calhoun County, he was a son of the late Ernest E. and Callie Rucker Corbitt. He was a graduate of Clemson College and was a retired school teacher from Columbia city schools. He was a member of Greenwood First Baptist Church. Prior to relocating to Greenwood, he was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and Kilbourne Park Baptist Church in Columbia.

Mr. Corbitt was a man of abiding Christian faith; his legacy will continue in the memories shared by his family and friends. With his education in agriculture and horticulture, Mr. Corbitt was an accomplished gardener and landscape expert.

Surviving are a son, David Corbitt and wife Bonnie of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Lauren Jo Corbitt of Greenwood and Nathan Michael Baker of Pennington, New Jersey; and a brother, Maurice R. Corbitt of Greenwood.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca Corbitt Baker.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the narthex of the church.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Corbitt family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 5, 2022.
