Herbert Johnson
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Herbert Johnson

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Johnson, 71, of Clarksville, Tenn., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Neeses.

Mr. Johnson was born Nov. 11, 1949. He passed away Monday, Feb. 22, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2021.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
My Sincere Condolences to the Johnson family.
Angia F Jefferson
March 8, 2021
So Sorry for your loss. Praying memories shared will remain in your heart forever. He was my first school bus driver...baseball games with dad, family cook outs and so many other memories shared with the Johnson family. God Bless and Keep you all in his care today and always.
BRENDA BRAILEY
March 5, 2021
My condolences to the Johnson Family
Beverly Inabinette
March 4, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Johnson family.
Marvin Kennerly
February 27, 2021
