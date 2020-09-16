Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Herbert Lewis Patrick

Herbert Lewis Patrick

ST. GEORGE -- Herbert "Herbie" Lewis Patrick, husband of Mildred Wagers Patrick, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Old St. George Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Mims officiating.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Patrick, Seth Patrick, Lamar Patrick, Ron Patrick, Donald Bessinger, Ricky Wagers and Danny Wagers.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Herbie was born June 23, 1936, a son of the late William Franklin Patrick Sr. and Hazel Dukes Patrick. He was a graduate of St. George High School and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed helping many people out as their handyman and was a member of the St. George Lions Club. He was a lifelong and faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Wilson Patrick Sunday School Class and was treasurer. He was predeceased by siblings, William Patrick, Dudley Patrick, Tommy Patrick, Eddie Patrick, Keith Patrick, Margaret Mims and Janet Bessinger.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred W. Patrick; two sons, Randy (Christi) Patrick and Michael (Susan) Patrick; grandchildren, Caleb Patrick, Seth Patrick, Kristin Patrick and Laura Patrick, and great-granddaughter, Jessie Patrick; sisters-in-law, Geneva Patrick, Barbara Ann Patrick and Melody Pinckney; and brothers-in-law, Walter Bessinger and Richard Wagers.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 566, St. George, SC 29477.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.