Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hercules Terrell Byrd
FUNERAL HOME
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Hercules Terrell Byrd

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Hercules Terrell Byrd will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the House of Praise Non-Denominational Church, 1660 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Interment will be at Guinyard and Dwight Cemetery, 182 Tombstone Road, Bowman, SC 29018.

Services have been entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Masks are required at the funeral and visitation.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Jan
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
House of Praise Non-Denominational Church
1660 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.