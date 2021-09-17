Hercules Huggins Sr.

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. Hercules Huggins Sr., 74, of 63 Oakview Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor John Wolfe is officiating.

Mr. Huggins passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, at Dorn VA Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.