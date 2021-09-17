Menu
Hercules Huggins Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Hercules Huggins Sr.

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. Hercules Huggins Sr., 74, of 63 Oakview Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor John Wolfe is officiating.

Mr. Huggins passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, at Dorn VA Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2021.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eleanor Wallace
September 24, 2021
Sorry to lose you my friend. You are already missed.
David E Haynes
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May the peace of Christ always be with the family.
Arthur L Shuler Sr
Friend
September 21, 2021
