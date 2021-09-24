Menu
Herman M. Altman Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Herman M. Altman Sr.

ORANGEBURG --Herman M. Altman Sr., 90, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Mr. Altman was born on May 17, 1931, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Jacob E. Altman and the late Mamie Davis Altman. He served in the United States Air Force. He was the owner and operator of Altman Tire for many years. He was a member of the Progress Masonic Lodge #356. Mr. Altman enjoyed fishing and watching the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He loved spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was predeceased by his wife, Grace G. Altman, great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Parker, great-great-grandson, Daniel "D.J." Ruple Jr., and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his daughters, Terry Edgemon (Charles) of Orangeburg, Tammy Fisher (Jim) of Augusta, Georgia, Toni Phillips (Evan) of Augusta, Georgia; son, Herman "Mark" Altman Jr. (Sharon); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crestlawn Memorial Gardens
4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
I am so very sorry for your loss Tammy. Your entire family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Cooper Womack
October 14, 2021
