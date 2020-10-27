Herman Busby

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Herman Busby, 58, of 142 Fannie Mae Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester and Minister Ronnie Busby are officiating.

Mr. Busby passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.

You may reach his sister, Ms. Tammye Busby at 803-614-0876 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.