Herman Green Rutledge Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Herman Green Rutledge Jr., 62, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

A private family service will be held.

Mr. Herman was born on Nov, 23, 1958, in Tampa, Florida, the son of the late Herman G. Rutledge Sr. and the late Esther Cook Rutledge. He was predeceased by a son, John Mark Rutledge, and a brother, Lavann Cox.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Loadholt of Cordova; grandson, Austin Loadholt of Charleston; brother, Andy Rutledge (Leigh Ann) of Holly Hill; and a number of nieces and nephews.

