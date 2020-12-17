Menu
Herman Green Rutledge Jr.
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Herman Green Rutledge Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Herman Green Rutledge Jr., 62, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

A private family service will be held.

Mr. Herman was born on Nov, 23, 1958, in Tampa, Florida, the son of the late Herman G. Rutledge Sr. and the late Esther Cook Rutledge. He was predeceased by a son, John Mark Rutledge, and a brother, Lavann Cox.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Loadholt of Cordova; grandson, Austin Loadholt of Charleston; brother, Andy Rutledge (Leigh Ann) of Holly Hill; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your lost
Kimberly
December 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lost he was a good friend of mine he will forever remain in my heart
Mary Stroud
December 25, 2020
I´m very sorry for your loss. I feel your pain. Love and prayers!
RebeccaKittrell
December 18, 2020
Lisa & Austin, My heart goes out to you and your family. May God give you peace and comfort during this time. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Billy & Tammy Staley
December 18, 2020
Andy, I'm so sorry for the loss of your brother! Sending Prayers for you and your family. Love, Terri
Terri Lyons
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was a true friend to me and my family.
Kathleen Proveaux Williamson So Sorry for your loss. He was a true friend
December 17, 2020
