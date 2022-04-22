Menu
Hoover Wall Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hoover Wall Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Hoover Wall Sr., 89, of 733 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Apostle Shane Wall is officiating.

Mr. Wall will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Wall passed away on Saturday, April 16, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Apostle Shane Wall, at 803-516-8289 or

Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
SC
Apr
23
Reposing
12:00p.m.
Faith Tebernacle Deliverance Temple
SC
Apr
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Faith Tebernacle Deliverance Temple
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marvin Jackson
April 22, 2022
Please know that you have our deepest sympathy in the demise of your dear father. Just remember that God knows how much a Heartache weigh. He will carry it, just ask. Blessings to the Wall Family.
Eartha J, Corbitt
Friend
April 20, 2022
Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to The Wall Family. May God give you all strength during this difficult time. Mr. Wall always had a smile on his face and loved cooking as well as his family. We used him several times for catering for our family functions and he will be truly missed by The Bonneville Family. Sylvia L. Haigler & Family
Sylvia T Haigler-Corbit
Friend
April 18, 2022
Sorry for your loss, praying that God give you and your family comfort during this most difficult time.
Kelvin Busby and Family
Friend
April 18, 2022
