Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hope Binnicker Smoak
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Hope Binnicker Smoak

ORANGEBURG -- Hope Binnicker Smoak, 69, of Orangeburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Private services were previously held.

Hope was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late James C. Binnicker and Miriam B. Binnicker.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Emory Smoak Jr.; her daughter, Brandi Davis (Brian); son, Wesley Smoak (Carey); sister, Wanda Simpson (David); and seven grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Binnicker; and special nephew, Eddie Binnicker.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, (WWW.cff.org), 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814; or HeartCry Missionary Society, P.O. Box 3506, Radford, VA 24143.

We are thankful for many people in the medical community, not limited to but including, Dr. Fulton's staff, special staff at The Oaks who assisted us and the Grove Park Hospice Team. But we are most thankful to the Lord Jesus Christ for His faithfulness to save all who will call upon His name for mercy and that will obey His commands to repent and believe. We praise God for a life that was changed by Him alone.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. or mailed to P. O. Box 546, Bowman, SC 29018.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.