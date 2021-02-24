Horace Lee Smoak

BRANCHVILLE -- Horace Lee Smoak, 72 years of age, passed away Monday Feb. 22, 2021.

Affectionately known as Husband, Daddy, Poppa, Brother and Friend, Horace was born on March 11, 1948 in Olar, a son of the late George J. Smoak Sr. and Lou Mae Carroll Smoak. Horace was married to his soul mate Susan Smoak of Branchville on Sept. 3, 1969, and was happily married for 51 years.

Horace is survived by his wife Susan; two daughters, Marie (Harry) McCormick and Marsha (David) Caddell; a son, Horace "Lee" Smoak Jr. (Bob); grandchildren Kaylyn (Annie) Wimberly, Trista (Cody) Bishop, Shawna (Warren) Caddell, Keriannah Black and Drew Duval; his siblings, the late George J. Smoak Jr., John (Linda) Smoak, Lula Bell (the late Rick) Roome, Howard (Diane) Smoak and Rickey Smoak Sr., and a number of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Horace served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was retired form Polaris Missile Base, Goose Creek, and Edisto Enterprises of Springfield.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with Pastor Benjamin Williams officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before services. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Friends may visit at the home of his wife.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.