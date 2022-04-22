Hoyt Jackson "Jack" Dudley

ORANGEBURG -- Hoyt Jackson "Jack" Dudley, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away April 21, 2022. He was the husband of Dorothy Pressley Dudley.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Massie and the Rev. Mel Wright officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the First Presbyterian Centre.

Jack was born in Abbeville, the son of the late Henry Hoyt Dudley and the late Dora Campbell Dudley. He worked many years in the financial services business. Jack was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, serving as a deacon, elder, and 21 years as treasurer. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was a Mason and Shriner. Jack loved the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years; children, Cheryl Laing (George), Dale Dudley (Melissa), Karen Blackmon (Ben), Mark Dudley (Wendy), and Angela Thompson (Rett); sisters, Frances Gibson and Patricia Leonard (John); brother, Don Dudley (Barbara); 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a foreign exchange student who was like a son, Nobuo Nakagawa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868