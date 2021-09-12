Humphrey Brent McMorris

ABBEVILLE -- Graveside service for Humphrey Brent McMorris, 56, of Columbus, Ohio, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, at Oak Brook Memorial Gardens, Greenwood.

Humphrey transitioned to his heavenly Father on Sept. 7, 2021. Formerly of 791 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg, he was the son of Mrs. Viola McMorris and the late Roosevelt McMorris,

Humphrey received Christ at an early age. He united with New Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he was active for many years.

As a child, Humphrey was very precocious, ambitious, and studious. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School first through sixth grade. Afterward, he attended Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School, where he was a member of the football team. He graduated in 1983. He was a recipient of a four-year ROTC Academic Scholarship. He enrolled at South Carolina State University with a major in biology and chemistry. While in college, he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Upon graduation from college, Humphrey was commissioned a lieutenant in the United States Army. He was promoted to captain and safely led chemical ground troops during Operation Desert Storm. He was chosen to be an Army Ranger; however, due to a practice accident in training, he could not continue. Humphrey was well respected by his supervisors and was said to have natural leadership ability.

After Humphrey's military assignment, he returned to Ohio and later became a platform trainee instructor for the Mass Transportation System. Again, he was well thought of and liked by his co-workers and friends.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Judy McMorris; one son, Humphrey McMorris (Alexandria) of Florida; four grandchildren; mother, Viola McMorris; brother, Bruce McMorris, of Orangeburg; his loving aunts, Rosa Jean Craig of Columbus, Ohio, Sylvia Henderson of Abbeville, Mary Lane of Virginia, Essie Perkins of Columbia, Joretha Milford of Abbeville, Lillian Milford of Marion, and Mary A. Milford of Columbus, Georgia; one uncle, Carnell Milford of Marion; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to Abbeville & White Mortuary, Abbeville, at www.abbevillewhitemortuary.com