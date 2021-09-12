Menu
Humphrey Brent McMorris
Humphrey Brent McMorris

ABBEVILLE -- Graveside service for Humphrey Brent McMorris, 56, of Columbus, Ohio, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, at Oak Brook Memorial Gardens, Greenwood.

Humphrey transitioned to his heavenly Father on Sept. 7, 2021. Formerly of 791 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg, he was the son of Mrs. Viola McMorris and the late Roosevelt McMorris,

Humphrey received Christ at an early age. He united with New Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he was active for many years.

As a child, Humphrey was very precocious, ambitious, and studious. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School first through sixth grade. Afterward, he attended Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School, where he was a member of the football team. He graduated in 1983. He was a recipient of a four-year ROTC Academic Scholarship. He enrolled at South Carolina State University with a major in biology and chemistry. While in college, he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Upon graduation from college, Humphrey was commissioned a lieutenant in the United States Army. He was promoted to captain and safely led chemical ground troops during Operation Desert Storm. He was chosen to be an Army Ranger; however, due to a practice accident in training, he could not continue. Humphrey was well respected by his supervisors and was said to have natural leadership ability.

After Humphrey's military assignment, he returned to Ohio and later became a platform trainee instructor for the Mass Transportation System. Again, he was well thought of and liked by his co-workers and friends.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Judy McMorris; one son, Humphrey McMorris (Alexandria) of Florida; four grandchildren; mother, Viola McMorris; brother, Bruce McMorris, of Orangeburg; his loving aunts, Rosa Jean Craig of Columbus, Ohio, Sylvia Henderson of Abbeville, Mary Lane of Virginia, Essie Perkins of Columbia, Joretha Milford of Abbeville, Lillian Milford of Marion, and Mary A. Milford of Columbus, Georgia; one uncle, Carnell Milford of Marion; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to Abbeville & White Mortuary, Abbeville, at www.abbevillewhitemortuary.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Brook Memorial Gardens
Greenwood, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of my dear classmate, much love.
Dr Michael Addison
School
September 19, 2021
My heartfelt condolences are extended to the McMorris family. Humphrey was a dear classmate and I will forever cherish the memories of our friendship and the fun we had while at OW. Praying for your comfort and peace.
Cynthia Buskey
Friend
September 13, 2021
Bruce, I am very sorry to hear of your brother's passing. May you and your mom find comfort in the memories of Humphrey. May God continue to sustain you both during your time of loss.
Shauna Patterson Robertson
September 13, 2021
I send my most sincere and loving condolences to the entire McMorris family.
Oretta Williams
September 12, 2021
I haven´t seen my good friend since high school. We played football together. Humphrey was an awesome individual. He will truly be missed. My condolences goes out to his family. May gods bless his beautiful soul.
Joseph Major
Friend
September 12, 2021
Marion M. Thomas
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. PRAYING for COMFORT and HEALING for your family and friends in the Name OF Jesus. I am a former student of Mr. Roosevelt McMorris (middle school in Orangeburg). BLESSINGS ALWAYS.
Reverend Joyce Fersner Colter
September 12, 2021
