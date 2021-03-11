Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hurtis Rumph
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Hurtis Rumph

ORANGEBURG -- Deacon Hurtis Rumph, 54, of 746 Dash St., died March 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Lewis Grant officiating.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Friends may call at Glovers Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sad that you are gone Hurtis, being the baby of the family. I remember when you came to Madison with Tremel and your Mom, such a long time ago. Rest In Peace, you are in good company
Moya Little
April 1, 2021
I am sorry to hear about the death of your love one, may you find peace and continue to trust in the lord.
Hattie Mitchell Whitmire
March 14, 2021
To The Rumph and Ellis Family May The Precious Blood Of Jesus Sustain The Family Members In Your Time Of Sorrow. Be Encouraged In Jesus.
Shirley D Thomas
March 14, 2021
He was a true friend and a good man. Hurtis will be missed, I know God has reserved a special place for him in heaven. My sympathy and prayers go out to his family.
Glenda Young
March 14, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the Family. God Bless you all. Sandra B Salley
Sandra B Salley
March 13, 2021
Oh My Our Heartfelt Condolences To The Rumph Family: He was always a kind hearted man and a caring church member.
Shirley D Thomas
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results