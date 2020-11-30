Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
H.V. "Crackeye" Mingo

H.V. "Crackeye" Mingo

OLAR -- Graveside services for Mr. H.V. "Crackeye" Mingo, 67, of 12265 Carolina Highway, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Honeyford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
You are in my prayers and thoughts. You have my deepest sympathy. Penny Dash (Providence Heart-Bamberg office)
Penny Dash
November 30, 2020